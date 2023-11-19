Following Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers, coach Matt LaFleur noted that he doesn't think the knee injury Jones suffered in the contest is long term, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Per Demovsky, LaFleur relayed that Jones -- who was limited to four carries and one catch Sunday -- was in good spirits following the contest, but the running back's status will nonetheless need to be monitored closely as Thursday's game against the Lions approaches. If Jones ends up sidelined in Week 12, AJ Dillon would be in line for an expanded workload.