Jones (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Denver, intends to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Even with the benefit of a Week 6 bye, Jones was listed as a limited practice participant all week due to the strained left hamstring that he sustained back in Week 1. Despite this report, Jones' status won't be confirmed until 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.