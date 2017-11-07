Jones rushed five times for 12 yards in Monday night's 30-17 loss to the Lions.

Jones also caught two of his five targets for a loss of one yard. The rookie was expected to be handed a starter's share of carries, yet Ty Montgomery tied him with five rushes Monday. Considering Montgomery gained 33 yards on his totes, it'll be interesting to see how Green Bay's carries are distributed in Week 10 against the Bears. With quarterback Brett Hundley struggling to stretch the field, however, both tailbacks could be vital running the ball and catching check-down passes out of the backfield.