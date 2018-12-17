Packers' Aaron Jones: Knee injury not clarified
Interim coach Joe Philbin didn't provide an update on Jones' knee injury Monday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
During Sunday's 24-17 defeat at Chicago, Jones was removed late the first quarter and ruled out just after halftime. Speaking at a post-game media session, he told Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he thought he picked up a sprained MCL in his right knee, which kept him sidelined for two games last season. While not overtly addressing the situation, the Packers claimed Kapri Bibbs off waivers Monday, likely covering their bases in the event Jones' injury is serious. Jamaal Williams was the primary back for most of Sunday's contest, totaling 97 yards from scrimmage and a TD run on 16 touches.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...