Interim coach Joe Philbin didn't provide an update on Jones' knee injury Monday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

During Sunday's 24-17 defeat at Chicago, Jones was removed late the first quarter and ruled out just after halftime. Speaking at a post-game media session, he told Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he thought he picked up a sprained MCL in his right knee, which kept him sidelined for two games last season. While not overtly addressing the situation, the Packers claimed Kapri Bibbs off waivers Monday, likely covering their bases in the event Jones' injury is serious. Jamaal Williams was the primary back for most of Sunday's contest, totaling 97 yards from scrimmage and a TD run on 16 touches.

