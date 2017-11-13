Packers' Aaron Jones: Likely out 3-6 weeks
Jones is expected to miss 3-6 weeks with an MCL injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jones and Ty Montgomery (ribs) were both knocked out of Sunday's 23-16 win over the Bears, leaving Jamaal Williams and fullback Aaron Ripkowski as the only options in the backfield. Devante Mays is also on the roster but was inactive for Sunday's game, and he could step into a meaningful role if Montgomery is unable to play Sunday against the Ravens. Montgomery and Jones had been splitting work, with the latter getting most of the carries and the former getting most of the passing-down snaps. Williams finished Sunday's victory with 20 carries for 67 yards, but his long gain went for just seven yards and he only caught one pass.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: MCL sprain feared•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Won't return Sunday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Injures knee Sunday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Still splitting reps with Montgomery•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Just five carries in loss•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Looks like clear No. 1 running back•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...