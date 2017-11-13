Jones is expected to miss 3-6 weeks with an MCL injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones and Ty Montgomery (ribs) were both knocked out of Sunday's 23-16 win over the Bears, leaving Jamaal Williams and fullback Aaron Ripkowski as the only options in the backfield. Devante Mays is also on the roster but was inactive for Sunday's game, and he could step into a meaningful role if Montgomery is unable to play Sunday against the Ravens. Montgomery and Jones had been splitting work, with the latter getting most of the carries and the former getting most of the passing-down snaps. Williams finished Sunday's victory with 20 carries for 67 yards, but his long gain went for just seven yards and he only caught one pass.