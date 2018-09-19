Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery "will be in the first slot" among the Packers' running-back group, suggesting Jones may handle a limited role Week 3 against the Redskins, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Williams and Montgomery have combined to average a pedestrian 3.8 yards per carry on 38 totes over the first two weeks of the season, but it appears that won't be enough for Jones to immediately ascend above either on the depth chart after he was reinstated from suspension Monday. Though Jones showcased more dynamism than Williams as a rookie, the latter's skills as a pass protector and early down grinder appear to have earned him favor with McCarthy. Montgomery, meanwhile, has seen only limited touches behind Williams, but has also performed well in protection and offers some upside as a pass catcher out of the backfield. With Aaron Rodgers playing through a knee injury, Williams' and Montgomery's blocking abilities loom larger than normal, so it appears Jones may have to prove adept in that area before he poaches meaningful snaps from either back.