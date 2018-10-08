Jones had seven carries for 40 yards and two receptions for 19 yards in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

Jones was explosive on a per-touch basis Sunday, but with the Packers playing catch-up for the bulk of the contest, fellow running backs Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery -- both more effective in the passing game -- saw the bulk of the snaps in the backfield, with Williams on the field for 33 plays, Montgomery 29, and Jones just 22. Jones will have a chance to see more work in Week 6 if the Packers can jump out to a lead against the 1-4 49ers, but the other two backs figure to be involved in some degree as well, as the 49ers have surrendered the second most targets and receptions to opposing running backs.

More News
Our Latest Stories