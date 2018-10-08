Jones had seven carries for 40 yards and two receptions for 19 yards in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

Jones was explosive on a per-touch basis Sunday, but with the Packers playing catch-up for the bulk of the contest, fellow running backs Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery -- both more effective in the passing game -- saw the bulk of the snaps in the backfield, with Williams on the field for 33 plays, Montgomery 29, and Jones just 22. Jones will have a chance to see more work in Week 6 if the Packers can jump out to a lead against the 1-4 49ers, but the other two backs figure to be involved in some degree as well, as the 49ers have surrendered the second most targets and receptions to opposing running backs.