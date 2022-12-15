Jones (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Jones has been tending to what has alternatively been termed an ankle or shin injury since exiting a Week 9 loss at Detroit. He logged three of his five largest snap shares of the season Weeks 10 through 12, before he left but ultimately returned to the Packers' last game Week 13 in Chicago. In that last contest, Jones turned 14 touches into 50 yards from scrimmage on 38 percent of snaps, while fellow running back AJ Dillon reeled off 119 total yards and a rushing score on 21 touches and 68 percent of the plays. Jones will have two more sessions this week before the Packers potentially give him a designation for Sunday's outing against the Rams.