Jones (ankle) was a limited practice participant Friday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Jones hurt his lower leg in a Week 9 loss to Detroit and has been a regular on the injury report ever since -- typically as a limited participant -- but he still hasn't missed a game this season. He was, however, limited to 32 percent snap share in the last game before Green Bay's Week 14 bye, missing a chunk of the second half with what was deemed a shin injury at the time. He returned to the game, and after a bye it'll be a surprise if he's not able to play Monday night against the Rams.