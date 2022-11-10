Jones (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The Packers are taking it easy on Jones after he departed the team's Week 9 loss at Detroit in the second half due to a left ankle issue. On a positive note, he's been able to take part in back-to-back sessions, albeit with a cap on his reps, and has one more chance to get back to full before he potentially enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys. If Jones is limited Week 10, he could cede some RB reps to AJ Dillon and, to a lesser extent, Kylin Hill.
