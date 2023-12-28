Jones (knee/finger) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

After the Packers estimated him as limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Jones maintained that activity level one day later. He followed a similar practice routine last week before avoiding a designation entirely for this past Sunday's game at Carolina, when he churned out 135 yards from scrimmage on 22 touches. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not Jones enters this weekend with a designation ahead of Sunday's NFC North showdown at Minnesota.