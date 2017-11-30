Packers' Aaron Jones: Limited again Thursday
Jones (knee) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Though Jones carries the same injury designation as he did Wednesday, it's believed that the rookie saw more involvement Thursday in what head coach Mike McCarthy termed a "trial return" ahead of the session. Even so, Jones ended up taking part in few of the drills that were conducted in front of the media, according to Silverstein. There's still hope that Jones will be able to return from a two-game absence due to the MCL sprain to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, but he would likely be limited to a tertiary role in his first game back from injury, especially after fellow rookie Jamaal Williams rung up 135 total yards and two touchdowns a week earlier in the Packers' loss in Pittsburgh.
