Jones (hamstring) was listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

After not holding practice Monday, the Packers resumed on-field work Tuesday with a walkthrough, for which Jones had a cap on his reps. He now has been listed as limited on four consecutive injury reports as he closes in completing his recovery from the left hamstring pull that he suffered Week 1 at Chicago. While he seems to be trending in a positive direction for Thursday's game against the Lions, Wednesday's report ultimately will reveal whether or not Jones will receive a designation for that contest. Jones' availability (or lack thereof) will impact AJ Dillon's standing as Green Bay's No. 1 RB from Weeks 2 and 3.