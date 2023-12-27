Jones (knee/finger) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The same can be said for fellow running back AJ Dillon (thumb), while the Packers' receiving corps continues to deal with a litany of injuries to Christian Watson (hamstring, DNP), Jayden Reed (toe/chest, LP) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle, DNP). For the first time since Week 1, Jones looked like his usual dynamic self this past Sunday at Carolina, taking 21 carries for 127 yards and hauling in one of three targets for eight yards. Assuming he continues to suit up on game day, he could get more involvement in the passing game if any combination of the aforementioned WRs sit out Sunday in Minnesota.