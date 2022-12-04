Jones was limited by a shin injury in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears, rushing just nine times for 26 yards but catching all five of his targets for 24 more yards.

Jones was sidelined for most of the second half, paving the way for teammate AJ Dillon to post a season-high 119 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Even when Jones reentered Sunday's contest late, he was twisted awkwardly on a tackle. Although his production suffered from his reduced role, Jones at least now embarks on Green Bay's bye week, giving him extra time to get healthy ahead of Week 15's Monday night game versus the Rams.