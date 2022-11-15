Jones was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate with a shin injury.
Last week, Jones also was listed as limited due to the ankle injury that he picked up in a Week 9 loss at Detroit, but it didn't impact him on the field Sunday against the Cowboys, when had a season-high 26 touches for 156 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD. This time around, a different health concern has resulted in a similar listing on the first Week 11 practice report. Jones will have opportunities Tuesday and Wednesday to put himself in a position to avoid a designation for Thursday's game versus the Titans.