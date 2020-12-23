Jones was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a toe injury.
Meanwhile, Jamaal Williams didn't take part at all due to the quadriceps injury he sustained Week 15 against the Panthers. With both Jones and Williams tending to health concerns, rookie second-round pick AJ Dillon is the only Packers running back at full capacity. The state of Green Bay's backfield will be one to monitor as the week goes on.
