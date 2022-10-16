Jones rushed nine times for 19 yards and caught three of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Jets.

Jones continued to be puzzlingly underused in the first half, garnering just four touches despite Green Bay's offense struggling and teammate AJ Dillon being part of a fumbled handoff exchange. Although Jones got more involved after halftime, he found little room to maneuver, making for a season low in scrimmage yards. With the Packers offense in need of improvement ahead of Week 7's game versus the Commanders, Jones represents a key playmaker to highlight, but having gone four straight games without a touchdown amid some frustrating management, his stock carries a hint of uncertainty.