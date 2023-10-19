Jones (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
While Jones hasn't yet made it back to full participation, Ryan Wood of USA Today noted Thursday that the running back looked comfortable making cuts on the practice field. Jones benefited from a Week 6 bye and now seems on track to return for Sunday's game in Denver, though there's still a reasonable chance he ends up listed as questionable, especially if he remains limited in practice Friday.
