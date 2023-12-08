Jones (knee) was a limited practice participant Friday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Matt LaFleur said Jones is doing well after back-to-back limited practices, but the coach declined to make any predictions for the running back's availability Monday night against the Giants, merely telling reporters that the oft-criticized playing surface at MetLife Stadium won't be a factor in the decision. A game-time decision wouldn't be surprising, which could be especially frustrating for anyone looking to start Jones or AJ Dillon (groin) with the Packers not playing until Monday. Jones missed the past two games, while Dillon managed to play through a groin injury in both cases en route to 36 touches for 168 yards (without any TDs).