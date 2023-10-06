Jones (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jones returned from a two-week absence last Thursday and got only six touches for 14 yards in a 34-20 loss to the Lions. He's well on his way to suiting up again this Monday in Las Vegas, where he'll presumably occupy a much larger role. Ryan Wood of USA Today noted Friday that Jones' hamstring injury didn't seem to be slowing him down at practice, with the RB sprinting and running full-speed routes without any sign of an issue.