Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Jones (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was back on the practice field for the first time since suffering an MCL sprain in a Nov. 19 win over the Chargers and missing the Packers' subsequent two games. The running back looks like he could have a chance to return to the lineup Monday against the Giants, though he may need to upgrade to full participation in practice by Saturday or at least maintain limited activity for three straight days. Whenever Jones is deemed ready to go, he should move back into a lead role out of the backfield while AJ Dillon drops back to second on the depth chart. Dillon has carried 32 times for 116 yards (3.6 average) and no touchdowns while adding four receptions for 52 yards on four targets while Jones has been sidelined for the past two games.