Jones (calf) is listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Jones missed a second straight game in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, as the Packers have been taking a precautionary approach to his return. Although the team didn't hold practice, Monday's practice estimate signals that Jones will return to the field Tuesday, affording him a chance to play Thursday against the 49ers. His presence is even more important now that rookie AJ Dillon is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, as Jamaal Williams is the only remaining healthy running back on the active roster.