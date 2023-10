Jones rushed eight times for 35 yards and caught three of five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Broncos.

Jones returned from his hamstring injury but seemed to be on a snap count, as teammate AJ Dillon still led the Packers with 15 carries for 61 yards. With Jones being decently efficient when called upon, though, he'll strive to increase his involvement and overall output in Week 8 versus the Vikings.