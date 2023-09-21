Jones (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

In his first on-field activity since pulling his left hamstring during a 35-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown during a Week 1 win in Chicago, Jones operated with a cap on his reps, but he at least looked crisp working in individual drills, which included running routes and catching passes from quarterback Jordan Love, according to Ryan Wood of USA Today. Jones will have one more chance to get back to full before the Packers potentially give him a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.