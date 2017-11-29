Packers' Aaron Jones: Limited practice Wednesday
Jones (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Considering Jones was expected to be a part of the rehab group Wednesday, the development is an interesting one as he works his way through a sprained MCL in his left knee. After suffering the injury Nov. 12, he was handed a recovery timetable of 3-to-6 weeks, so he's clearly trending toward a shorter absence. Whether a return is possible Sunday against the Buccaneers won't be determined until the end of the week. When healthy, though, Jones has been quite productive with his 70 rushes as a rookie, pacing Packers running backs with 5.3 YPC.
