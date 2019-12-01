Packers' Aaron Jones: Limited to 31 yards
Jones ran for 18 yards on 11 carries and added 13 yards on four catches during Sunday's 31-13 win over the Giants.
The wintery elements made Jones an intriguing play Sunday, but the sophomore back still managed to tally less than 40 total yards for the third time in his last four contests. For much of the season, fans could excuse some poor yardage totals thanks to some big touchdown totals, but Jones has now been held scoreless in three of his last four games. Fellow back Jamaal Williams hasn't been significantly better, but has averaged 4.4 yards per carry over the past four games to Jones' 3.9, so don't be surprised if Williams gets a few more opportunities against Washington's mediocre run defense Sunday.
