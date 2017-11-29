Packers' Aaron Jones: Limited to rehab
Jones (knee) was limited to rehab work Wednesday, but the Packers still hope to have him back at practice by the end of the week, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Jones' timeline was estimated at 3-to-6 weeks when he was diagnosed with a sprained MCL after exiting early from a Week 10 win over the Bears. He'll be three weeks removed from the injury when the Packers face the Buccaneers on Sunday, and while Week 14 in Cleveland is probably the more likely return date, Jones could have a shot to avoid any further missed time if he's back at practice Thursday or Friday. Ty Montgomery (ribs) was also with the rehab group at Wednesday's practice, potentially setting up Jamaal Williams for another hefty workload.
