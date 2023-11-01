Jones (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Kassidy Hill of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Jones' hamstring issue continues to linger, but the fact he donned a red non-contact jersey Wednesday -- per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic -- was a distinct change from his previous practices while dealing with the injury. The Packers have two sessions remaining this week for Jones to return to all activity, but considering he has yet to receive a full workload in any of his four appearances this season, that may not come to fruition.