Coach Matt LaFleur said Jones (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Unlike last week, Jones wasn't donning a red non-contact jersey during drills Wednesday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Still, the Packers continue to take it easy on Jones due to the hamstring issue that has lingered since Week 1. He didn't seem worse for wear this past Sunday against the Rams, logging a season-high 57 percent snap share on his way to 24 touches for 99 yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD. At the same time, AJ Dillon's workload was scaled back to 40 percent of snaps and 10 touches for 43 total yards. Assuming Jones gets through this week unscathed, Green Bay will be operating with its expected backfield breakdown Sunday at Pittsburgh.