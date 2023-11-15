Jones (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Jones has yet to put the hamstring injury that he sustained Week 1 in the rear-view mirror, but he has resumed his typical workload the last two contests, combining for 33 carries for 108 yards and one touchdown and eight catches (on 12 targets) for 45 yards during that span. Assuming he's active Sunday against the Chargers, he'll be taking on a defense that has given up the 11th-most touchdowns (eight) and second-most receptions (61) to opposing running backs in nine games this season.