Jones (knee/finger) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough.

For a fourth week in a row, Jones is opening it with a limited listing on the Packers' first practice report. As for fellow running back AJ Dillon, he was held out entirely due to a lingering thumb injury and a new neck stinger. It's unclear if Dillon is in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Bears, but Jones could be in line for a true workhorse role in that contest if the former is inactive. In any case, Jones is running on all cylinders at the moment, having compiled 41 carries for 247 yards and two catches (on four targets) for 18 yards over the last two games.