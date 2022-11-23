Jones (shin/glute) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Jones has been tending to a lower left leg injury since a Week 9 loss to the Lions, and now a glute issue has been tacked on to him on the first Week 12 practice report. Still, he logged a typical snap count the past two games en route to 44 touches for 216 yards and one rushing TD. Assuming he gets cleared for Sunday's contest at Philadelphia, Jones should continue to receive the larger share of the backfield reps ahead of AJ Dillon, who tallied 20 touches for 88 total yards and no scores in that same two-game sample.