Packers' Aaron Jones: Listed as full practice participant
The Packers listed Jones (shoulder) as a full participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Due to the quick turnaround for Thursday's game against the Eagles, the Packers aren't expected to hold an actual practice session until Wednesday. That said, the team's estimate of Jones being a full participant suggests the shoulder issue he's tending to isn't much of a concern heading into the Week 4 matchup. The injury may explain in part why Jones handled a season-low 39 percent snap share in Week 3 against the Broncos, but he still managed to reach the end zone twice in the victory.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Shoulder issue heading into Week 4•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Plunges for two scores•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: To yield touches to Williams?•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Explodes for 150 scrimmage yards•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Inefficient in season-opening win•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Will sit Thursday after all•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Looking to make a move? Before you shake up your roster, make sure you're getting the best...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Roll with Rex?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...
-
Week 4 Waivers: Giant values
With Saquon Barkley on the sidelines, the Giants have a huge hole to fill, and so do Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Best Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.