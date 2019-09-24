Packers' Aaron Jones: Listed as full practice participant

The Packers listed Jones (shoulder) as a full participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Due to the quick turnaround for Thursday's game against the Eagles, the Packers aren't expected to hold an actual practice session until Wednesday. That said, the team's estimate of Jones being a full participant suggests the shoulder issue he's tending to isn't much of a concern heading into the Week 4 matchup. The injury may explain in part why Jones handled a season-low 39 percent snap share in Week 3 against the Broncos, but he still managed to reach the end zone twice in the victory.

