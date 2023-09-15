Jones (hamstring) missed another practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The early exit last week combined with no practice participation this week suggests Jones is less than 50/50 to play and might take fewer snaps/touches than usual even if he does. AJ Dillon figures to fill in as the starter -- a situation that in previous instances led Dillon to more work than a healthy Jones normally would get -- while Patrick Taylor and Emanuel Wilson are the reserve options. Taylor was active ahead of Wilson last week after being called up from the practice squad, but it's unclear if that was about perceived value on offense, special teams or some combination of both. Either way, the Packers will be closely monitored this weekend with Jones and WR Christian Watson (hamstring) both listed as questionable heading into the 1 ET kickoff Sunday.