Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said Jones maintained the same practice cadence that ultimately saw the Pro Bowl running back active for last Thursday's contest, although Jones only received six touches in the aforementioned return. As a result, it does seem like things are trending in the right direction for Jones to be active come Monday, but more information should arrive prior to the primetime 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.