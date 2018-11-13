Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said the team needs to continue giving Jones opportunities, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Rodgers should get his wish without much question after Jones took 15 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns while handling a 74 percent snap share in Sunday's 31-12 win over Miami. Jamaal Williams poached just three carries on 14 snaps and Tra Carson strictly played special teams. With his supremacy in the Green Bay backfield safely established, Jones is gearing up for Thursday's road game against a Seattle defense ranked 29th in yards allowed per carry (5.0) and t-18th in rushing yards allowed per game (118.6). To be fair, the Seahawks have already faced some impressive running backs, including Todd Gurley (twice), Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott.