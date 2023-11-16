Jones (hamstring) was limited in practice Thursday.

The Packers listed Jones as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report, and he upheld that activity level as the team took part in an actual practice one day later. The hamstring issue that has lingered since Week 1 is to blame, but he's now been able to play through it in four consecutive games and even handled a normal 41 touches over the last two outings. Still, Jones' status should be watched as the week goes on to make sure he'll be available Sunday against the Chargers.