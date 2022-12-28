Jones (knee/ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Despite dealing with a knee issue during Week 16 prep, Jones was able to suit up this past Sunday at Miami, but his workload was scaled back after his ankle was "rolled up on" on his first carry of the second half, the running back told Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette afterward. Jones ended up playing 25 of 66 offensive snaps on his way to eight touches for 34 yards from scrimmage, while AJ Dillon notched 13 touches for 48 total yards and a rushing TD on 38 plays. With Jones tending to a pair of health concerns at the moment, his status will be one to watch as Sunday's game against the Vikings approaches.