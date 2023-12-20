Jones (knee/finger) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Jones was able to put an end to a three-game absence this past Sunday against the Buccaneers, which was timely with fellow running AJ Dillon sitting out due to a broken thumb. Logging 29 of 60 offensive snaps, Jones took 13 carries for 53 yards and gathered in all four targets for 16 yards. At the same time, Patrick Taylor earned 26 plays on offense and three touches for two yards from scrimmage, and Kenyan Drake notched five such snaps and one rush for no gain. Both Jones and Dillon are kicking off Week 16 prep with capped sessions, so the overall situation will need to be monitored to see who among the duo may be available Sunday at Carolina.