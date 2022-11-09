Jones (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Jones didn't play beyond the middle of the third quarter this past Sunday at Detroit due to a left ankle injury. Subsequent tests, including an X-ray, returned negative, putting Jones on a path to play Sunday against the Cowboys. Jones' ability to mix into drills Wednesday generally supports that notion, but his status will continue to be watched to ensure he'll be available this weekend.
