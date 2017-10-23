Packers' Aaron Jones: Looks like clear No. 1 running back
Jones logged 44 of a possible 55 offensive snaps (80 percent) in Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Saints, while Ty Montgomery logged seven snaps (13 percent) in the contest, Rob Demovksy of ESPN.com reports.
That workload distribution indicates that Jones has clearly surpassed Montgomery as the Packers' top running back, with the former having picked up more snaps than the latter in two straight games. Though Montgomery thrived as the lead back in the second half of last season, he's averaging just 3.1 yards per carry on 60 totes in 2017, while Jones is sitting on a stellar 5.6 YPC mark after scampering for a career-high 131 yards Sunday. Unless Jones' efficiency takes a dramatic dip in subsequent matchups, it's likely that he'll continue to dominate the touches out of the backfield, with Montgomery expected to be deployed mostly as a change-of-pace option. The prospect of full slates of snaps from week to week should be enough to make Jones a trustworthy starting option in all fantasy settings.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Eclipses century mark in loss•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Shares workload Sunday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Set to split carries with Montgomery Sunday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Could start over Montgomery•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Breaks out in victory over Cowboys•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Could pick up start in Week 5•
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...