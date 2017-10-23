Jones logged 44 of a possible 55 offensive snaps (80 percent) in Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Saints, while Ty Montgomery logged seven snaps (13 percent) in the contest, Rob Demovksy of ESPN.com reports.

That workload distribution indicates that Jones has clearly surpassed Montgomery as the Packers' top running back, with the former having picked up more snaps than the latter in two straight games. Though Montgomery thrived as the lead back in the second half of last season, he's averaging just 3.1 yards per carry on 60 totes in 2017, while Jones is sitting on a stellar 5.6 YPC mark after scampering for a career-high 131 yards Sunday. Unless Jones' efficiency takes a dramatic dip in subsequent matchups, it's likely that he'll continue to dominate the touches out of the backfield, with Montgomery expected to be deployed mostly as a change-of-pace option. The prospect of full slates of snaps from week to week should be enough to make Jones a trustworthy starting option in all fantasy settings.