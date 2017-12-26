Packers' Aaron Jones: Looks unlikely for season finale
Jones (knee) appears unlikely to play in the Packers' Week 17 game against the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Jones was diagnosed with a left MCL sprain after departing Saturday's 16-0 loss to the Vikings in the second quarter. McCarthy confirmed Sunday that the injury was similar to the one that sidelined Jones for two games earlier this season, so the rookie seems unlikely to recover in time to suit up for a mostly meaningless finale. Jones' expected absence against Detroit should leave Jamaal Williams to handle the bulk of the touches out of the backfield, with fellow tailback Devante Mays and fullback Aaron Ripkowski likely in line for only a couple of carries when Williams requires rest.
