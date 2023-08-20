Jones took his lone carry for six yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Saturday's preseason loss to New England.

Jones has started both of Green Bay's preseason games, but he has seen just one carry and one reception (both for six yards) so far this exhibition season. Fantasy managers should not panic, as the Packers are simply trying to keep the star running back healthy as the regular season nears. With Aaron Rodgers leaving for New York, the remaining Aaron should be a focal point of the Packers' offense for quarterback Jordan Love's first season as starter.