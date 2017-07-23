Packers' Aaron Jones: May emerge as third-down specialist
Jones could emerge as the team's third-down running back, ESPN's Mike Clay reports.
Though one would think that ex-wide receiver Ty Montgomery would be the team's preferred option on passing downs, the reality is that Montgomery is now the starter and will need to come off the field at times in order to stay fresh. While the Packers drafted three running backs in April's draft, Jones (5-foot-9, 208 pounds) is viewed as the pass-catching specialist of the bunch and may have the most favorable odds of carving out a regular role on offense with Montgomery set to handle early-down work.
