Packers' Aaron Jones: May have MCL sprain
Jones believes he suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee during Sunday's 24-17 loss in Chicago, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jones missed two games due to a similar injury to his right knee last season, so he may be in danger of missing the rest of the campaign with as many contests left on the Packers' slate. The team should clarify his status in the coming days, but Jamaal Williams nonetheless is poised for an uptick in touches with Jones hobbled.
