Packers' Aaron Jones: May lose snaps with Williams back

Jones will likely notice a reduction in his offensive snap share Monday against the Lions with fellow running back Jamaal Williams on track to play after clearing the concussion protocol and practicing fully Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

With Williams exiting on the Packers' first possession of the Week 4 loss to the Eagles and sitting out the Week 5 win over the Cowboys entirely, Jones handled 84 and 68 percent snap shares, respectively, in the contests. Those workloads were his two largest of the season, and significantly above the 52.8 percent share he received between Weeks 1 and 3. While it's possible Jones earned himself a larger piece of the pie after his massive 182-yard, four-touchdown outburst in Dallas, the Packers still appear to value Williams' skills as a pass blocker and short-yardage ballcarrier. With that in mind, expectations for Jones moving forward should be tempered to some extent, even coming off the best outing of his three-year career.