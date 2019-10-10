Packers' Aaron Jones: May lose snaps with Williams back
Jones will likely notice a reduction in his offensive snap share Monday against the Lions with fellow running back Jamaal Williams on track to play after clearing the concussion protocol and practicing fully Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
With Williams exiting on the Packers' first possession of the Week 4 loss to the Eagles and sitting out the Week 5 win over the Cowboys entirely, Jones handled 84 and 68 percent snap shares, respectively, in the contests. Those workloads were his two largest of the season, and significantly above the 52.8 percent share he received between Weeks 1 and 3. While it's possible Jones earned himself a larger piece of the pie after his massive 182-yard, four-touchdown outburst in Dallas, the Packers still appear to value Williams' skills as a pass blocker and short-yardage ballcarrier. With that in mind, expectations for Jones moving forward should be tempered to some extent, even coming off the best outing of his three-year career.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Record-tying day in Dallas•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Bell-cow role may await•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Salvages line with score•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Listed as full practice participant•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Shoulder issue heading into Week 4•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Plunges for two scores•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 6 QB Preview: Mahomes concerns?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 6, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed: Gurley, Johnson ailing
The Giants will be undermanned on Thursday Night Football, while Fantasy players could be down...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...