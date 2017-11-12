Packers' Aaron Jones: MCL sprain feared
Jones may have sprained the MCL in his left knee during Sunday's 23-16 victory at Chicago, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Packers will be more certain about the diagnosis after Monday's MRI, but Jones is expected to be absent for some length of time. The backfield is rife with injuries at the moment, as Ty Montgomery was also forced out of Sunday's game due to another rib injury. If it's indeed an aggravation of the broken ribs from earlier this season, both Montgomery and Jones could be sidelined simultaneously. In such a reality, the Packers would likely ride Jamaal Williams, with fellow rookie Devante Mays active as a depth option.
