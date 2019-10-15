Packers' Aaron Jones: Miscues mar victory
Jones rushed 11 times for 47 yards, but lost a fumble in Monday night's 23-22 win over the Lions. He also caught four of his seven targets for 13 yards.
Jones came crashing back to the earth after his four-touchdown performance in Week 5. Not only did he cough the ball up on Green Bay's second offensive series, but he then dropped a wide-open, 33-yard touchdown on the next one. After that blunder, he was pulled for Jamaal Williams, who then capped that drive by taking a pass five yards into the end zone. In fact, while Jones would re-enter the game and produce decent results, it was Williams who stole the show, finishing with 14 rushes for 104 yards and four catches for 32 yards and the aforementioned touchdown. On the back of a disappointing display by his standards, Jones will aim for improvement in Week 7 versus the Raiders, but it wouldn't be surprising if the second-string Williams earns himself some extra touches following Monday's success.
