Jones is scheduled to undergo additional tests Monday on his left ankle injury after initial X-rays were inconclusive following Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport suggests that Jones will likely require an MRI and perhaps a CT scan for the Packers to gain clarity on the injury that knocked the running back out of Sunday's game and resulted in him sporting a walking boot afterward. At this stage, Jones' availability for the Packers' Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys and beyond is uncertain, potentially setting up top understudy AJ Dillon for an expanded role on offense over the back half of Green Bay's schedule.